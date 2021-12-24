Police say they have made an arrest in connection with the death of a 19-year-old Scarborough man who showed up at a Durham Region hospital suffering from “significant trauma,” police say.

In the evening on Dec. 23, members of the Durham Regional Police Service arrested a 19-year-old Toronto man in connection to case.

It is alleged that the accused was known to the victims and that he allegedly stabbed him multiple times after leaving a house party in the area of Rossland Road West and Ravenscroft Road in Ajax.

Police were first notified of the incident at around 2 a.m. on Thursday. They said that the victim, identified as Mahishan Kugathasan, showed up at the local hospital but was transported to a trauma centre in Toronto, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

Police have now arrested the suspect, 19-year-old Anojh Tharsan of Toronto, and have charged him with second degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in bail court Friday morning.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Alves of the Major Crime Branch at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5407.