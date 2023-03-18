Police arrest 1 suspect, release photos of 3 others in fatal downtown Toronto stabbing

One suspect has been arrested and police continue to look for three others in connection with a fatal stabbing in downtown Toronto last week.

On Saturday, police said they arrested 36-year-old Hussen Elmi and charged him with second-degree murder in the March 6 stabbing near Sherbourne Street and Queen Street East.

Police said there was an altercation between a man and a group of four men. It escalated and resulted in the man being fatally stabbed.

The victim, identified as 55-year-old Jeffrey Munro, was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Toronto police share a photograph of Jeffrey Munro, who was the victim of a fatal stabbing in downtown Toronto on March 6. (Toronto Police Service)

In a news release issued on Saturday, police released photos of the three outstanding suspects. A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for 21-year-old Jedidiah Creighton-Chevalier, 27-year-old Hussein Ibrohim, and 35-year-old Christopher Williamson.

They are all wanted for second-degree murder. The charges have not been proven in court.

“All three should be considered armed and dangerous and the public should not approach,” police said.

They are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects to contact investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.