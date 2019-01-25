

CTV News Toronto





Police in Toronto are trying to identify a suspect who allegedly set a series of fires in North York over the past few weeks.

On Dec. 17, a portable toilet on a construction site near Cocksfield and Wilmington avenues was set ablaze.

About a month later, on Jan. 15, a fence was set on fire near Gorman Park Road and Alexis Avenue.

Two days later, at around 3 a.m., police say a garbage dumpster caught fire near Alexis Boulevard and Bathurst Street.

No injuries have been reported in any of the incidents.

Police believe the same person is responsible for all three acts.

In an effort to identify a suspect, police have released a series of images taken from security video in the area.

Few details have been provided about the suspect. Police say, in each case, the suspect conceals their identity by wearing a hooded jacket with the hood pulled up over their head and uses a bicycle to get around.

Anyone with information about the investigation is being asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.