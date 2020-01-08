TORONTO -- Police are seeking the public’s assistance regarding an ongoing sexual assault investigation in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police said that at around 4:15 p.m. on Dec. 17 a woman was at a shopping centre in the area of Burnhamthorpe Road West and Hurontario Street in Mississauga.

The woman was approached by an unknown man who allegedly sexually assaulted her and then fled on foot, police said.

The victim did not sustain any physical injuries as a result of the assault, police said.

In a description released by investigators, the suspect is described as approximately 50 years old, has brown eyes, short dark brown hair and a short full brown/ grey beard.

He was last seen wearing a dark green blazer, blue shirt, blue jeans, and glasses and was carrying a black shoulder bag at the time of the incident, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121, ext. 1133.