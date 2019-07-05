

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Investigators are asking to speak with anyone who was at a downtown nightclub last Sunday after new details were released about the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old Toronto man.

Jordan Armstrong was shot sometime before 3 a.m. at the Orchid Nightclub near Peter and Adelaide streets.

In a news release issued on Friday, police said that security personnel at the nightclub heard a loud bang coming from the men’s washroom. When they went to investigate, they found a man suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Investigators said the security personnel administered first aid and called the police. Armstrong was rushed to the hospital with “absolutely life threatening” injuries, but died sometime overnight.

Police have not released any information about the suspect, but previously said that a firearm was found “very close” to the victim.

Staff and security at the nightclub have been cooperative with the investigation, police said, but officers still want to speak with anyone who may have been at the venue after 2:30 a.m.

Investigators are also hoping to speak with anyone who may have had contact with Armstrong prior to his death.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.