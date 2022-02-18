Durham police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after dozens of vehicles were seen doing donuts in a Pickering intersection last weekend.

The gathering took place in the intersection of Clements Road and Squires Beach Road at around midnight on Feb. 12.

Aerial footage shared by police shows one of the vehicles involved travelling in circles around the intersection at a high rate of speed, while hundreds of people look on.

In the footage, the occupants of the vehicle can also be seen hanging out of the sunroof and windows recording the event.

Police say that they believe approximately 30 vehicles were taking turns doing donuts in the intersection on the night in question.

But they say that officers were unable to make any arrests, as most participants fled the area at a high rate of speed once police arrived on scene.

“Officers did not initiate any pursuits out of concern for public safety. However, Air1 did spot numerous vehicles, including a white BMW fleeing on Highway 401 westbound at speeds in excess of 200km/hr,” police said in a press release issued Friday afternoon. “Police are looking for any witnesses that may have dash-cam video of the dangerous driving to contact them.”

Police say that most of the vehicles that were participating in the dangerous driving “had their license plates removed or covered to avoid detection.”