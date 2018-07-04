

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Family members of a 21-year-old York University business student who was gunned down in Malvern in May will be attending a news conference later today to appeal for new information in the unsolved homicide.

Venojan Suthesan, a 21-year-old Scarborough resident and Schulich business student, was shot and killed outside Lester B. Pearson Collegiate Institute, near Tapscott Road and Washburn Way, on the night of May 27.

Family members previously said Suthesan had just finished work at Pickle Barrel and was heading to the gym when he was ambushed by a suspect police believe had been waiting for him.

A suspect was seen fleeing the area southbound on Washburn Way armed with a firearm.

Police have not determined a motive in the fatal shooting but said they have not ruled out the possibility that it may be a case of mistaken identity.

Police described the suspect as a five-foot-ten male with dark skin, who was wearing a white or light-coloured hoodie with light-brown khaki pants at the time.

Police also said they are investigating what connection a vehicle that left the school parking lot just prior to the shooting may have to the suspect.

The dark-colour car, according to police, was in the area 40 minutes prior to the deadly shooting and was circling the area.

Homicide Det. Andy Singth, Toronto city councillor Neethan Shan, and representatives from Crime Stoppers will be on hand at today’s news conference, which is scheduled for 5 p.m.