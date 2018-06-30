Police appeal for information after shooting in 'densely populated' part of Brampton
Peel Regional Police headquarters is seen in this file photo.
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, June 30, 2018 7:32AM EDT
Police have released descriptions of two suspect vehicles that were reportedly used in a shooting in Brampton earlier this week.
Police say that a white newer model Nissan Maxima and a black newer model Dodge Charger were in the area of Degrey Drive and Compassion Crescent at around 8:45 p.m. on Monday when suspects seated inside the vehicles fired several shots at a nearby residence.
The vehicles then fled the scene southbound on Degrey Drive.
No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting but police say that they are very concerned about the incident, given that it took place in a “densely populated area.”
They are urging anyone with information about the shooting or surveillance footage from the area to come forward.