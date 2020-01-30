TORONTO -- Police are searching for witnesses after a 63-year-old man was fatally struck by a vehicle in North York Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Lawrence Avenue and Don Mills Road around 4:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a collision.

According to investigators, the man was crossing Lawrence Avenue East when he was struck by a red 2014 BMW, which was being driven by a 29-year-old man.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver involved in the incident remained at the crash site and cooperated with officers, police said.

Investigators are asking residents, businesses and drivers who may have been in the area at the time of the incident, or who may have dashboard camera footage of the crash, to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.