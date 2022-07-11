Police appeal for info in Toronto assault that left one individual with life-altering injuries

Police are appealing to the public for assistance identifying a group that were involved in an assault in Liberty Village this weekend which left one individual with life-altering injuries.

It happened near Joe Shuster Way and King Street West at around 2:50 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say that two groups got involved in some sort of verbal altercation, which eventually led to one group assaulting the other group.

Multiple injuries were reported as a result, including one individual who was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police say that the group which committed the assault were last seen headed eastbound on King Street West.

Surveillance camera images showing at least five different suspects have been released and police are urging anyone with information to come forward.