TORONTO -- York police are making a public appeal for information after a 16-year-old boy was found deceased in a ditch in Whitchurch-Stouffville earlier this week.

Police say that the teen’s body was found in the area of Woodbine Avenue and Vivian Road at around 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

They say that right now the death is considered “suspicious” and homicide detectives are leading the investigation.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

“Investigators are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area, who have not yet spoken to police, to please come forward,” police said in a press release issued Friday morning.

“They are also appealing to anyone in the area with residential video surveillance that may have captured anything suspicious to please come forward.”

Police have not yet commented on the cause of death.