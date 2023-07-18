Police appeal for info after suspects shove woman to the ground and steal her Aston Martin SUV

Police are making a public appeal for information after a woman was carjacked in broad daylight inside a parking garage belonging to the Pickering Casino Resort earlier this week.

It happened at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Monday.

Police say that the woman had just exited an Aston Martin SUV when she was approached by a group of suspects who had arrived in the garage in a stolen white Land Rover.

It is alleged that the suspects immediately made a demand for the woman’s keys. Police say that the woman attempted to run to the casino but was pushed to the ground.

The suspects then stole her handbag and fled the scene in her vehicle, police say.

That vehicle has a retail price of more than $200,000.

Police have only released descriptions of two of the four suspects so far.

The first suspect is described as a male, who is approximately five-foot-ten with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black mask, a khaki hooded sweatshirt, khaki jogging pants, and black shoes.

The second suspect is also described as a male, who is approximately five-foot-ten with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black mask, a black zipper hooded sweatshirt and black jogging pants.

Police continue to investigate.