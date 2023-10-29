TORONTO
Toronto

    • Police advise of traffic delays, closures as thousands flood downtown Toronto streets for pro-Palestinian rally

    A crowd estimated to be in the thousands has gathered in Toronto’s downtown core for a pro-Palestinian demonstration in front of the U.S. Consulate General.

    The rally, organized by Palestinian Youth Movement, is calling for an end to Canadian aid to Israel, as well as a ceasefire in the Gaza region.

    The consulate is located on University Avenue north of Queen Street West. Toronto police have advised that University Avenue will be closed between Dundas Street West and Queen Street West while protestors are on-site at the consulate.

    It’s the third consecutive weekend of significant demonstrations in Toronto related to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

    A sign reads, 'Pray for Palestine,' at a march in downtown Toronto on Oct. 29, 2023. (Mike Walker)

    Rally follows humanitarian aid heist in Gaza

    Today’s rally follows news out of the Gaza Strip that “thousands of people” broke into Gazan aid warehouses to take flour and basic hygiene products, according to reports from a U.N. agency monitoring the situation.

    Reports from the Associated Press indicate the death toll among Palestinians has passed 8,000, including “mostly women and minors.”

    Thomas White, Gaza director for the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, called the warehouse break-ins “a worrying sign that civil order is starting to break down after three weeks of war and a tight siege on Gaza.”

    Toronto police denounce hate crimes in light of Gaza-Israel conflict

    In advance of Sunday’s rally, Toronto police posted a statement on X (formerly Twitter) saying that hate crimes will be investigated thoroughly.

    “We will not tolerate any intimidation, harassment, or hate-motivated behaviour aimed at specific communities,” the post reads.

    This is a developing story. More to come.

    With files from The Associated Press

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    1969-2023

    1969-2023 Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dead at 54

    'Friends' star Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television's most famous and most quotable characters, has died at 54. Some of his co-stars have paid tribute on social media, posting photos, GIFS and bloopers from their favorite episodes.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News