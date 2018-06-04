

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A 66-year-old man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition last night after he was struck by a vehicle in the city’s east end.

Police say the pedestrian was hit near Danforth and Glenhill avenues, east of Woodbine Avenue, at around 11:45 p.m.

The man suffered critical injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene and the circumstances around the incident are still under investigation.

The area was closed to traffic for the police investigation overnight.