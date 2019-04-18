

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Four suspects are in custody following a weapons call at a Georgetown high school, Halton Regional Police confirm.

According to police, officers were called to Georgetown District High School, located at 70 Guelph Street, at around 3 p.m. for a weapons call.

The school was placed in lockdown as a precaution and nearby Holy Cross Elementary School was briefly placed in hold and secure.

“Significant police resources were deployed to Georgetown District High School, including uniform officers and Emergency Services Unit officers (Tactical Response Unit and K9) to ensure the safety of students and staff within the school and to conduct a thorough investigation into the reported weapons sighting,” Halton Regional Police said in a news release issued Thursday night.

Four people were taken into custody in connection with the incident but the names, genders, and ages of the suspects have not been released. Police have also not said what, if any, charges will be laid.

“Officers worked carefully and methodically to clear students and staff from the school, room by room, so as to ensure their safety at all times,” police said.

The school was deemed to be safe at around 6:30 p.m. and the lockdown at the school was lifted.

No injuries were reported.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.