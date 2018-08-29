

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Three people are in hospital after a vehicle crashed into a house in Brampton early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred on Creditview Road, near Williams Parkway, shortly before 1:30 a.m.

Reports from the scene suggest that a Jeep Cherokee was travelling at a high rate of speed when it went through a fence, hit a tree, and ultimately came to rest on the front lawn of a home in the area.

One neighbour, Deandre Stephenson, told CP24 that he heard a loud bang following the crash and went outside to see what happened.

“I was up playing video games and I heard a like ruckus outside. I thought a car crash happened… I saw the car on its side in flames. I heard people screaming,” he said.

“I rushed over there (and) saw that there were people inside (the vehicle). I see two guys trying to break the sunroof. One guy broke the sunroof and pulled out two guys, put them over to the sidewalk and told them to sit there and wait for the ambulance,” Stephenson said.

He said when he saw there was one more person trapped in the vehicle, he rushed over to help.

“They were sticking out their arm so I grabbed their arm and slowly pulled them (out)," Stephenson added.

Two male occupants of the vehicle were taken to a trauma centre in serious condition and a third male was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The impact of the collision caused the vehicle and house to catch fire, trapping some of the residents inside the home, paramedics told CP24.

Some residents made their own way out of the house while others were rescued by firefighters.

The fire did result in some damage to the home, police confirmed.

“It is pretty wild that we haven’t had any fatalities this morning based on this incident,” Const. Harinder Sohi told CP24 at the scene.

“Our Major Collision Bureau is on scene but clearly from the debris field and how far this Jeep Cherokee travelled, speed was a definite factor.”

The 28-year-old driver of the vehicle, who was one of the two people sent to a trauma centre following the crash, has also been arrested for impaired driving, Sohi said.