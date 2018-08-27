Police: 2 injured after shooting on Mississauga highway
Two people were injured following a shooting on a Mississauga highway.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, August 27, 2018 7:24AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 27, 2018 7:25AM EDT
Police are searching for suspects after a shooting on a highway in Mississauga late Sunday night.
According to police, two vehicles were travelling on Highway 403 to Highway 401 at around 11:45 p.m. when the occupants of one vehicle fired shots at the other.
Two people, a 32-year-old man and a 43-year-old man, were injured by the gunfire.
They drove themselves to a local hospital in non-life-threatening condition.
One of the victims was later transported to a trauma centre for treatment.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects or a suspect vehicle.