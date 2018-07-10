

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Two people are in custody in connection with a shooting in The Annex on Monday night, Toronto police confirm.

Gunshots rang out in the area of Madison and Bernard avenues at around 9:30 p.m.

Paramedics located one man in the area suffering from serious gunshot wounds. He was taken to a trauma centre for treatment and is now believed to be in non-life-threatening condition.

At the same time, police say a male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle around the corner from where the shooting occurred.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and his injuries are also not believed to be life-threatening.

Police say they believe the two incidents may be related.

One male and one female were taken into custody in connection with the shooting. Police have not said what charges they are facing.