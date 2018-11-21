

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One person is in hospital after shots were fired at a vehicle in Brampton late Tuesday night.

Peel police say they believe shots were fired at a car in the area of Highway 410 and Bovaird Drive but the exact location of the shooting is still under investigation.

Police say the victim made their own way to hospital.

Investigators have not yet provided any information on the victim or the extent of their injuries.

The area was shut down for the police investigation but has since reopened.

Police have not yet released any information on possible suspects.

This latest incident marks the second time shots were fired at a vehicle near Highway 410 in Brampton.

At around 1 a.m. on Nov. 13, 23-year-old Jason Ramkishun was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of Highway 410 and Courtneypark Drive.

He was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment but later died from his injuries.