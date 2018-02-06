

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One person was killed and two other people were injured following a single-vehicle crash in Mississauga late Monday night.

Peel Const. Harinder Sohi said it appears a vehicle was heading westbound on Eglinton Avenue, near Mavis Road, at around 11 p.m. when the driver lost control and struck a pole.

One person was pronounced dead on scene and two others were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The ages and genders of the victims have not yet been released.

“Our major collision bureau is on scene and they are going to be taking a look at the road conditions and taking photographs and doing their measurements. And obviously the car will be examined later on this morning to see if there are any mechanical defects,” Sohi said.

“We are also going to have our criminal investigations bureau come out and speak to any witnesses that have come forward and try to figure out what did occur.”

Sohi asked anyone who was in the area at the time of the crash that has not yet come forward to contact Peel Regional Police.

Eglinton Avenue is closed in the area as the police investigation continues.