

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One person was injured following a shooting in North York early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the area of Driftwood Avenue and Jane Street after a caller reported hearing multiple gunshots at around 4 a.m.

According to investigators, the victim believed to be injured by the gunfire later made their own way to hospital for treatment.

No suspect information has been provided and the age and gender of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact 31 Division or Crime Stoppers anonymously.