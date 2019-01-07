

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One man is in custody in connection with a stabbing in the downtown core overnight.

The incident took place on the corner of Sherbourne and Queen streets early Monday morning.

Police say two men were arguing over the use of a payphone when the stabbing occurred.

The victim, investigators say, sustained a stab wound to the back. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, who is believed to be in his 20s, was arrested a short time later and the weapon used in the assault has been recovered.