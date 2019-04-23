

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police confirm that one person has died following a fire in Parkdale late Tuesday night.

The fire broke out at a home near Roncesvalles Avenue and Marion Street at around 10 p.m.

Toronto Fire told CP24 that crews spotted heavy smoke upon arrival and a fire was located in the basement of the residence.

The fire was later knocked down and crews ventilated the building.

Initially, firefighters said no injuries were reported but police later confirmed that one person was found with serious injuries and later died.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg responded to the scene on Tuesday night and the Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.