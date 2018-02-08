

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One person is dead following a house fire in Mississauga late Wednesday night.

The fire broke out at a home in the area of Lorne Park Road and Lakeshore Road West shortly before 10 p.m.

Peel Regional Police say when crews arrived on scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters searched the residence and found one person deceased inside.

The age and gender of the victim have not been released but neighbours tell CP24 that a man in his 70s was the sole occupant of the home.

Residents in the area said the man was seen shoveling his driveway about an hour before the fire last night.

The cause and origin of the fire is not yet known but the Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating.

Roads were closed in the area for the investigation but have since reopened.

Firefighters and police officers remain at the scene this morning.