

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





The devastated owner of a poodle stolen during a knifepoint robbery in Scarborough is pleading for the thieves to not hurt his dog.

Tian Yu Hu, 34, was walking seven-year-old Ding Ding around 1 a.m., in the McCowan Road and Finch Avenue East area, when he says three men approached him with a knife.

“Last night after work I walked my dog and then three people robbed my dog and then my phone too,” Hu said. “Two guys came close to me and then one guy showed me a knife and then they asked me to give them money or said they’ll stab me.”

The seven-year-old poodle was taken from the owner this morning.

The scene of a knifepoint robbery in Scarborough on July 24, 2019 is seen. (CTV News Toronto)

Hu said Ding Ding is “a very good dog.”

“My dog is very little. Please don’t hurt Ding Ding.”

Ding Ding the poodle is seen in this image provided by the owner.

Police have not released suspect descriptions, except to say two of the males were wearing dark clothing while the other was wearing a red T-shirt.