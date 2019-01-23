

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A plan to make 11 city-owned parcels of land available for the development of affordable housing is up for debate today as Mayor John Tory’s new executive committee holds their first meeting since October’s election.

Staff say that the surplus lands identified as part of the city’s ‘Housing Now initiative can be used for the development of approximately 10,000 new residential units with two-thirds of those units set aside for purpose-built rental. Of those rental units, about half (3,700) would be set aside for affordable housing with rents ranging from 40 to 80 per cent of market value.

“This is a common sense initiative that we can take now with our city-owned land,” Tory said during a news conference on Wednesday morning. “We can actually have shovels literally in the ground as early as next year with some of these sites and that is the speed with which we want to move forward.”

During the mayoral campaign Tory promised to build 40,000 new affordable housing units over the next 12 years, which would average out to about 3,300 units per year.

To put that number in context the city approved a record 1,650 new affordable units in 2018, meeting a previous goal of 1,000 approvals per year for only the second time.

As part of the ‘Housing Now’ initiative, the city will retain ownership of the surplus lands but provide developers with a 99-year lease so long as they adhere to certain conditions. The city will also waive more than $280 million in development charges, fees and property taxes over the length of the leases, including an estimated $3.3 million in taxes per year in today’s dollars.

“The scale of the situation that we face in terms of the affordability and availability of affordable housing in the City of Toronto requires this kind of attention,” Tory said. “It is one step, it is one step only but it is a big one, it is a significant one and it will be followed by many other initiatives to take this challenge head on.”

Sites are located near public transit

All of the 11 sites selected by city staff are located near public transit lines with a number of them directly adjacent to subway stations.

At Wednesday’s news conference, Tory’s housing advocate Coun. Ana Bailão said that the goal behind the plan is to create “mixed income and complete communities in transit hubs.”

“To bring a little bit of perspective, the entire development industry in the City of Toronto builds an average of 16,000 to 18,000 units a year so this is a big endeavor,” she said. “And as the mayor said, this is just a first step. We are hoping this is the first package of many packages.

The city currently has a rental vacancy rate of 1.1 per cent, which is well below the 3 per cent standard that most experts agree is healthy.