

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A staff-endorsed plan to revamp Yonge Street in North York that is backed by the local councillor and more than a dozen urban thinkers but opposed by Mayor John Tory will be up for debate at city hall today.

The plan initially put forward by city staff called for Yonge Street to be reduced from six to four lanes between Sheppard and Finch avenues in order to accommodate a bike lane, wider sidewalks and a landscaped median.

Tory and a number of his allies opposed that plan, however, and asked staff to prepare an alternative which would place a bike lane a parallel corridor on Beecroft Road, allowing the number of lanes of traffic on Yonge Street to stay the same.

That scaled-down proposal was then approved by the public works and infrastructure committee earlier this month, though council will have the final say on which option to proceed with.

Last week a group of 13 leading city builders, including former chief planner Jennifer Keesmaat and author Richard Florida, penned an open letter to members of council in which they warned them not to pass up a “once-in –a-generation opportunity” to redesign “a six-lane thoroughfare into a truly urban main street.”

They said that the area surrounding Yonge Street in North York is already home to a combined 75,000 residents and jobs and needs “thoughtful and forward-thinking street design” to ensure the long-term livability of the neighbourhood.

“Reducing one lane of traffic in each direction allows for expanded sidewalks, greenery, and more space for patios and public life. Bike lanes are part of the package, but they aren’t the impetus,” the letter stated.

In addition to the open letter release last week, Willowdale Coun. John Filion also held a press conference at city hall on Monday, in which community advocates and neighbourhood residents called for council to support the initial plan, which staff have argued provides "the best support for vibrancy.”

For his part, Tory has refused to back down from his opposition to the initial plan, though.

On Tuesday morning, he told CP24 that the intersection of Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue is “one of the most chaotic for traffic in all of Toronto,” making any removal of lanes unacceptable.

“I am on record as not supporting that particular way of doing it which takes out two lanes of traffic. And I can commit to people that the alternative that was brought forward by staff at our request, which puts bike lanes on Beecroft, does widen the sidewalks and does leave the lanes of traffic in place,” he said. “I am quite happy – by the way – to have any safety measures that people want to take that are reasonable in conjunction with those lanes of traffic.”

It should be noted that traffic modelling data that was included in the initial staff report had suggested that commute times along Yonge Street would be slowed by one or two minutes on average as a result of the removal of the two lanes.

The cost of rebuilding the street in the manner favoured by staff is $51 million while Tory’s plan could add another $20 million to that price tag though the motion approved by the public works committee indicated that the cost could be substantially by forgoing the acquisition of some property that was required for the installation of the bike lane.