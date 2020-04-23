Halton Regional Police say they are investigating a knifepoint robbery where two suspects stole a pizza delivery man’s car in Oakville on Wednesday night.

Investigators say that at about 8 p.m., a delivery driver was approaching a home with a pizza when he was approached from behind by two male suspects, one of whom was carrying a knife.

The pair allegedly demanded the pizza delivery driver’s keys and got into his car.

“The suspects were last seen heading towards the City of Mississauga,” officers said Thursday.

The delivery driver was not injured.

The vehicle is a white Honda Civic with the licence plate CHFE 225.

Police described the two suspects as black males wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-825-4747, ext. 2216.