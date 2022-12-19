Pitcher Chris Bassitt, Blue Jays finalize $63M, 3-year deal
Right-hander Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays finalized their $63 million, three-year contract on Friday.
“Couldn’t be more excited to call this place home for at least the next three years,” Bassitt posted on Twitter along with a photo of the diamond at Rogers Centre. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to join this special group. Let’s do something special.”
Bassitt, 33, was 15-9 with a 3.42 ERA this year for the New York Mets, setting career highs with 30 starts, 181 2/3 innings and 167 strikeouts.
He was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in 2011 and made his big league debut with the club in 2014. Bassitt spent the next six seasons in Oakland and was an All-Star in 2021.
Bassitt is 46-3 with a 3.45 ERA in right major league seasons.
He gets a $3 million signing bonus, payable within 30 days of approval of the contract by the commssioner's office, and salaries of $18 million next year and $21 million each in 2024 and 2025.
He would get a $150,000 bonus for winning a Cy Young Award, $125,000 for second, $100,000 for third, $75,000 for fourth and $50,000 for fifth. He also would get $50,000 each for making the All-Star team, winning a Gold Glove or World Series MVP, and $25,000 for League Championship Series MVP.
Bassitt has the ability to block trades to eight teams unless he consents.
Left-hander Anthony Kay was designated for assignment to open a roster spot.
