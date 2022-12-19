Pitcher Chris Bassitt, Blue Jays finalize $63M, 3-year deal

FILE - New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt delivers against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of Game 3 of a National League wild-card baseball playoff series on Oct. 9, 2022, in New York. The Toronto Blue Jays strengthened their rotation on Monday, Dec. 12, agreeing to a $63 million, three-year deal with Bassitt. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) FILE - New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt delivers against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of Game 3 of a National League wild-card baseball playoff series on Oct. 9, 2022, in New York. The Toronto Blue Jays strengthened their rotation on Monday, Dec. 12, agreeing to a $63 million, three-year deal with Bassitt. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

'Freedom Convoy' protest voted news story of the year

The massive convoy of demonstrators that rolled into Ottawa this past winter loudly heralded a new era in Canadian politics, with blaring horns and the rumble of hundreds of idling engines. The weeks-long "Freedom Convoy" protest was by far the top choice for The Canadian Press news story of the year, as voted by editors in newsrooms across the country.

Dozens hurt in turbulent Hawaii flight, 11 seriously

A flight from Phoenix to Honolulu carrying many people travelling for the holidays encountered severe turbulence shortly before landing, sending some unrestrained people and objects flying about the cabin and seriously injuring 11, officials and passengers said.

U.S. House: Justice Department 'should' consider criminal charges against Trump

The House Jan. 6 committee is wrapping up its investigation of the violent 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection, with lawmakers expected to cap one of the most exhaustive and aggressive congressional probes in memory with an extraordinary recommendation: The Justice Department should consider criminal charges against former President Donald Trump.

Historic biodiversity agreement reached at UN conference

Negotiators reached a historic deal at a UN biodiversity conference early Monday that would represent the most significant effort to protect the world's lands and oceans and provide critical financing to save biodiversity in the developing world.

  • Exeter man facing child porn charges

    OPP have laid child-porn related charges against an Exeter man. On Nov. 22, police used a search warrant to enter a home in the town and seized several electronic devices as part of the investigation.

