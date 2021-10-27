TORONTO -- The pilot who landed a plane on Highway 407 says he had no option but to bring the plane down on the road after the engine failed following takeoff.

The single-engine Piper PA-28 landed on Highway 407 eastbound lanes near Woodbine Avenue just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday. There were two pilots on the plane and both were not injured.

"We just departed Buttonville," the pilot, Ibrahim, said in an interview with police. "We climbed above 2,000 feet and we started "experiencing engine failure."

The pilot said he knew they wouldn't make it back to the runway.

"We declared a mayday," he said. "We just let them (air traffic control) know we were heading for the highway."

"We had no options. It was either this or a building."

The airplane did not sustain any damage during the landing and no one was injured on the ground.

According to police, the plane was on its first flight after going through a 100-hour inspection.

Eastbound lanes on Highway 407 were closed after the plane landed but are starting to reopen, police said.

A crane was brought to the location to lift the plane off the highway and onto a tow truck.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim said he credits his pilot training for helping him land the plane safely.

"Just stick to your flight training and follow everything. You may think it won't happen to you, I never thought it would happen to me, but it did."

According to public aviation records, the plane is registered to the Caribbean Flying Club in Toronto.