Pierre Poilievre says he would allow jets to fly in and out of Toronto's Billy Bishop airport if elected

Pierre Poilievre says he would allow jets to fly in and out of Toronto's Billy Bishop airport if elected

Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is pictured on July 26, 2013. Air Canada says it's evaluating the viability of flying from the Billy Bishop airport, located on one of Toronto's lakeshore islands. The Montreal-based airline's main Toronto hub is at Pearson International Airport to the west in neighboring Mississauga but it has also flown from the smaller airport closer to the city centre for several years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michelle Siu Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is pictured on July 26, 2013. Air Canada says it's evaluating the viability of flying from the Billy Bishop airport, located on one of Toronto's lakeshore islands. The Montreal-based airline's main Toronto hub is at Pearson International Airport to the west in neighboring Mississauga but it has also flown from the smaller airport closer to the city centre for several years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michelle Siu

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'A personal journey': People travelling great distances to see Pope Francis

Thousands of people are to travel by bus, plane and even boat in the coming days to attend events during the historic papal visit to Canada. Pope Francis is set to land in Edmonton on Sunday before going to Quebec City on Wednesday and Iqaluit on Friday. The visit is to include public and private events with an emphasis on Indigenous participation.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton