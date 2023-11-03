Pickup truck crashes into Toronto magic mushroom dispensary

An investigation is underway after a pickup truck crashed into a Toronto magic mushroom dispensary early Friday morning.

Police told CP24 that the vehicle slammed into a Shroomyz location near Oakwood Avenue and Rogers Road in St. Clair West Village at approximately 4:50 a.m.

Images of the crash obtained by CP24 show what appears to be a Dodge Ram pickup truck almost fully inside the shop, save for its back wheels and cargo bed.

The vehicle remains embedded inside the business at the time of writing and will be slowly removed due to the structural damage to the building, police said.

No injuries were reported and nothing was stolen from the business, police said, adding that no arrests have been made.

Shroomyz and other magic mushroom dispensaries have been popping up across Ontario over the past year and a half.

Psilocybin is a restricted substance in Canada under the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act (CDSA) and is classified as a schedule III drug, making it illegal to sell and possess.

A pickup truck that crashed into a Toronto magic mushroom dispensary on Nov. 3, 2023 is seen in this image. (Supplied/Heather Seaman)