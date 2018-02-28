

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Investigators are looking into the circumstances around a “suspicious” townhouse fire that displaced several residents in Pickering early this morning.

Crews were first called to the area of Valley Farm Road, located near Bayly Street and Liverpool Road, for a reported car fire at around 2:40 a.m.

Pickering Fire Service Platoon Chief Paul Bender said when trucks arrived on scene, it was clear that the fire had spread to three of the 10 townhomes in the complex.

“The guys worked really hard and did a great job on knocking it down so we didn’t lose any other units further down,” he noted.

“There was (sic) no injuries to firefighters or civilians. The people that live in the (units) were all identified and removed from the building.”

Approximately 20 people have been affected by the fire and the Red Cross has been called in to assist displaced residents.

One resident, who identified herself only as Georgia, said she was first alerted to the fire after she heard an explosion.

"Basically my sister told us to run out of the house with her son. We ran out," she said.

"There was a big explosion... The car blew up and it blew up the whole house."

Reports from the scene suggest the windows of multiple vehicles in the area appear to have been smashed at some point overnight.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.

“Right now, currently we believe it possibly could be a vehicle that may have started this,” Bender said.

“The balconies are right below the vehicle’s parking area. It went up into that and just rolled up and then got inside the units through the windows.”

In a news release issued Wednesday morning, the Durham Regional Police Service said it appears the fire is suspicious in nature.

Police are asking anyone with video surveillance footage to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.