

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A number of residents of a Pickering townhouse complex have been evacuated after a fire broke out early Wednesday morning.

Pickering Fire Service Platoon Chief Paul Bender said crews were first called to the area of Valley Farm Road, located near Bayly Street and Liverpool Road, for a reported car fire.

He said when trucks arrived on scene, it was clear that the fire had spread to three of the 10 townhomes in the complex.

“The guys worked really hard and did a great job on knocking it down so we didn’t lose any other units further down,” he noted.

“There was no injuries to firefighters or civilians. The people that live in the house were all identified and removed from building.”

Approximately 20 people have been affected by the fire and the Red Cross has been called in to assist displaced residents.

Crews spent part of the morning working to ventilate the units but tenants have not been allowed back inside.

Police said it is too early to tell if the fire is suspicious but the Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.

“Right now, currently we believe it possibly could be a vehicle that may have started this,” Bender said.

“The balconies are right below the vehicle’s parking area. It went up into that and just rolled up in and then got inside the units through the windows.”

No major road closures are in place for the investigation.