

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A massive power outage affecting the entire city of Pickering and the west side of Ajax has left thousands of customers in the dark.

The outage, which began around 1:30 p.m., is affecting approximately 37,000 Veridian Connections customers.

The estimated time of restoration is 3:30 p.m.

According to Veridian’s website, the outage is due to some sort of issue with the power supply from Hydro One.

Hydro One spokesperson Tiziana Baccega Rosa told CP24 via phone that crews have located the issue at Cherrywood Transmission Station, which is near Highway 401.

Rosa said they’re not sure what the issue is, but that crews are working to restore power “as soon as they can.”

“Something has triggered protections to activate and that usually results in a smaller outage than what could happen, if those pieces of really sophisticated equipment aren’t there,” Rosa said.

“It happens from time to time. Sometimes it’s a momentary outage, it just depends on what is causing that trip to happen and those protections to come on.”

Durham Catholic District School Board says classes have not been cancelled due to the outage but warn parents that some of their phone systems have been affected.