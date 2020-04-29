TORONTO -- An Ontario long-term care home facing the largest COVID-19 outbreak in the province is now grappling with 49 deaths as more than half the people at the facility have become infected with the disease.

The 233-bed Orchard Villa long-term care and retirement home in Pickering, Ont. has had 282 staff and residents infected with COVID-19, according to data released by Durham Region.

The region reported that 245 of those cases were at the long-term care side, while 37 were at its retirement side of the building.

At the long-term care side, 145 people are currently in isolation, 42 people have had their illness resolved, 47 people have died and 11 are currently hospitalized.

At the retirement side, 30 people are currently is self-isolation, two people have had their illness resolved, two people have died and three people are in hospital.

Southbridge Care Homes admitted to CTV News Toronto last week that its Orchard Villa home has been struggling with a severe staff shortage and has reached out to various levels of government for help.

A local hospital recently moved some resources to the home, and the military has now promised to help at the home as well to provide care and support for residents.

The outbreak at the home began on April 9.