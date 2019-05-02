

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A Pickering man convicted in the 2017 murder of his pregnant wife has been sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole for 17 years.

Earlier this year, Nicholas Baig admitted to murdering his wife Arianna Goberdhan, who was found dead in a home near Brock and Taunton roads in Pickering on the night of April 17, 2017.

Goberdhan, who was nine months pregnant at the time of her death, was stabbed 17 times, her parents said.

Baig was arrested in Markham one day after the homicide and was charged with first-degree murder.

He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in his wife’s death in January of this year and was sentenced this morning in an Ajax courtroom, which was filled with members of Goberdhan’s family and friends.

In her decision, Justice Jocelyn Speyer described the volatile relationship between Baig and Goberdhan, including past domestic assault charges Baig has faced.

Speaking to the media outside the courthouse following the hearing, the victim’s parents said they are little disappointed by the sentence.

“I was hoping the judge… (would have) given him at least in the 20s,” Goberdhan’s mother Sherry said.

In an interview with CTV News Toronto on Wednesday night, she said she and her husband continue to grieve the loss of not only their daughter, but their unborn granddaughter.

“There will be no justice for her,” Sherry Goberdhan said.

Under the Criminal Code, a child can only be the victim of homicide if it has lived outside its mother’s body, a law Goberdhan’s parents want to see changed.

The family has launched a petition to push for legislative changes.

“When we cremated our child, our daughter, she was holding her daughter and she was full term and she was perfect,” Goberdhan’s mother said. “She was perfect in every way so for the law to tell me that she was not a human being is totally wrong.”