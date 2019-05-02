

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A Pickering man convicted in the 2017 murder of his pregnant wife has been sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole for 17 years.

Earlier this year, Nicholas Baig admitted to murdering his wife Arianna Goberdhan, who was found dead in a home near Brock and Taunton roads in Pickering on the night of April 17, 2017.

Goberdhan, who was nine months pregnant at the time of her death, was stabbed 17 times, her parents said.

Baig was arrested in Markham one day after the homicide and was charged with first-degree murder.

He pleaded guilty to Goberdhan’s death in January of this year and was sentenced in an Ajax courtroom this morning.