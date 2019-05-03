

The Canadian Press





MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- A Pickering, Ont., teen is facing seven charges related to a human trafficking investigation.

Durham regional police allege the 19-year-old man recruited a 17-year-old girl to work for him as an escort as far back as December 2017.

They allege he also advertised the girl's services.

They say he was arrested on Friday while arriving at Pearson International Airport.

They did not say where he had been travelling.

Police say the teen now faces seven charges, including trafficking in persons and assault.