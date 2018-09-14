

CTV News Toronto





Police in Toronto have released security camera images of a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman as she walked in Yorkville.

The 23-year-old woman told police she was near Cumberland and Bay streets on Sept. 8 at around 1:30 p.m. when a man approached her from behind and sexually assaulted her.

She was able to break free from the man and find help nearby.

On Friday, investigators released a series of images taken from security cameras in the area of a suspect they believe was involved in the incident.

He has been described as being in his mid-20s, five-foot-six to five-foot-nine in height, with a skinny build and “thin beard.” Police say he was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a light grey hoodie with its hood pulled up over the hat, and baggy pants.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the photos or has any information about the investigation is being asked to call Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.