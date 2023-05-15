Photos released of suspect believed to have taken photos of pre-teen girls in Toronto elevator

Toronto police are looking for an individual who allegedly placed a cell phone at the feet of a group of pre-teen girls in an elevator and appeared to take pictures of them without their knowledge.

A release issued Monday said the group of girls entered a building in the area of Cordova and Islington avenues in west Toronto at approximately 8 p.m. on May 12.

Investigators allege that the suspect, who was already in the elevator when the girls entered, placed a cell phone at the feet of the group of girls and appeared to capture photos of them.

The girls then exited the elevator. The suspect, police say, took the elevator down to the lobby and exited the building.

Police described the suspect as having a thin build with curly dark hair. They were last seen wearing a white dress shirt, black vest, black pants, black boots, and a black satchel.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.