

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police in Toronto have released images of a suspect accused of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman at a TTC subway station.

The allegations stem from an incident at Kennedy Station in Scarborough at around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 1.

Investigators allege a man approached a 40-year-old who was lying unconscious on the ground outside the station and sexually assaulted her in front of various passersby.

One witness told police that they attempted to stop the man by yelling at him.

Police say the man reacted by “casually walking away.”

He is being described as a 60-year-old man with pale white skin, approximately six-foot-two in height with a large build and short white hair.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt tucked into “casual” black pants, a brown leather belt, black socks, black shoes with worn soles and a “fedora-style” beige and white hat.

According to police, there were numerous witnesses to the incident.

They urge anyone who saw something at the station that evening, or anyone who recognizes the man in the three security camera images, to call police or Crime Stoppers.