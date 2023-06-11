Photos of man wanted in Toronto subway station stabbing released by police

Police have released photographs of a man wanted in connection with a seemingly random stabbing at a Toronto subway station last month.

On May 27, police responded to a stabbing call at the TTC’s Downsview Park Station, in the area of Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West in North York, shortly after 6 a.m.

It’s reported that a male suspect approached a victim at the east entrance to the station and stabbed him without provocation.

The victim, later identified as a 25-year-old man, was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect was last seen running eastbound on Sheppard towards Allen Road, police say.

On Saturday, police released a security camera image of the suspect.

He is described as being between 30 and 35 years of age, approximately five-foot-nine, with straight black hair and a moustache.

Police say he was last seen wearing a black jacket, a dark-coloured shirt with a white logo in the middle, blue ripped jean shorts, and black running shoes. He was also seen carrying a black duffel bag.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact police, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.