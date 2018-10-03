

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Investigators have released an image of a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Scarborough’s Malvern neighbourhood last month.

The woman told police that she got off a TTC bus on Morningside Avenue on Sept. 20 and started walking westbound on Sewells Road when she was approached by a man unknown to her.

Police allege the man asked the woman if he could help her carry her grocery bags, to which she declined, before sexually assaulting her.

He was last seen on foot on Carisbrooke Square, between Sewells Road and Halfway Avenue.

The suspect is described as 20 to 29 years old, approximately five-foot-seven with a medium build and a clean shaven face. Police say he was last seen wearing a red hooded shirt with the hood pulled up over his head, black pants and “sparkly” shoes.

On Wednesday, about two weeks after the incident, police released a photo of a suspect standing in what appears to be a TTC bus.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.