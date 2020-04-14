TORONTO -- A retired oral surgeon and philanthropist has been identified by family and friends as the man found dead in a Toronto home.

Police received a call at around 8 a.m. after a relative found the man's body inside a North York home on Howard Drive, near Leslie Street and Sheppard Avenue East.

Family and friends have identified the man as 80-year-old Paul Morgan. He is a retired oral surgeon, a philanthropist who donated to many charities and a recipient of the Governor General’s Caring Canadian Award, CTV News Toronto has learned.

He also acted as a surety to at risk youth across Toronto.

Police sources tell CTV News Toronto Morgan was discovered with obvious signs of trauma.

Morgan's cause of death has not been released. He is Toronto's 20th homicide of 2020, police say.

Detectives were seen at the home with forensic identification investigators and a coroner Tuesday morning.

Police officers are canvassing the neighbourhood for more information.

This is a developing news story. More information to come.