Petition calls for mandatory epilepsy training for police after man having seizure Tasered by officers in Hamilton
An Ontario group is calling for mandatory police training around epilepsy following an episode in Hamilton which saw a man who had just had a seizure get Tasered by police.
The incident happened on Oct. 2 at a Canadian Tire store at Main Street and Victoria Avenue.
Paramedics were called to the store for assistance when an employee, Marcus Charles, started having a seizure.
Hamilton paramedics said their staff found themselves in a “dangerous, violent and volatile” situation and called police for assistance, as per their policy.
Officers responded and tried to gain control of the situation, but a physical interaction ensued.
“Upon arrival, officers were met with escalating behaviour that included physically assaulting two officers,” Hamilton police said in a statement.
One officer was taken to hospital with a concussion, police said, and Charles was taken to hospital for treatment after being Tasered by police.
A video of the incident sent to CP24 shows a man on the ground surrounded by officers, and screaming.
In an interview, Charles said he came to surrounded by officers and thought he was “going to die.”
Police said he was stunned for his own safety as well as that of police and paramedics and that a video of the entire incident which they obtained shows the “officers’ actions were appropriate to the situation they faced.”
“We appreciate that the individual’s medical condition may have affected the events as they unfolded,” police said in their statement.
Still, Charles is facing charges for allegedly assaulting two officers and a paramedic.
Marcus Charles can be seen above. While police have not released the full video of the incident, Canadian Epilepsy Alliance President and Epilepsy South Central Ontario CEO Cynthia Milburn says there's a good chance the situation might have been resolved differently if both police and paramedics had stronger training around epilepsy.
“When we saw this story, it just reinforced, that police and paramedics don't have the proper training for the management of epilepsy care,” Milburn told CP24.com.
She said there are many types of seizures and the seizure that Charles had appears to have been the sort where a person can be walking around in an unconscious or subconscious state. They may appear functional to others even though the seizure is still occurring.
Police training, she said, tends to focus on officers gaining control of a situation. However in the case of someone having a seizure, the most important thing to do is to reassure them and try to keep them from harming themselves until it is over.
“Had they sort of sort of walked with him but not too close to him and talked quietly and gently and calmly to him, it would have just completely settled the situation,” Milburn said. “The seizure will run its course in time — everyone is different — and then there's what's called the postictal period, which is that period after the seizure, where the person still may or may not be conscious, but they are coming out of it. And so it's that recovery.”
Marcus Charles can be seen above.
Contrary to popular belief, she said, one is not supposed to restrain someone having a seizure but rather to talk them through the 5-10 minutes they typically last to reassure them that they are safe and to keep them from harming themselves.
A person’s mood can be altered for hours following a seizure and they may be more aggressive or irritable than usual.
While a 40-minute training course for officers is available on the Canadian Police Knowledge Network, it is not mandatory for officers. That should change, Milburn said.
The incident with Charles has spurred her group to start a petition calling for epilepsy training to be made mandatory for police across Canada.
She called it “heartbreaking” that police and paramedics knew Charles was seeking help for a seizure, but the people who arrived to provide it didn’t seem to know what to do.
Milburn said she appreciates the job first responders do and she's not trying to “slam” them, but she added that proper training could go a long way toward better resolving so many of the calls they receive to help people experiencing seizures.
“We need a loud voice,” she said. “All we want to do is have the police acknowledge and accept the fact that it (the training) should be mandatory.”
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here are the key arguments presented on the first day of the Emergencies Act inquiry
The Public Order Emergency Commission’s public hearings into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act kicked off on Oct. 13 with introductory remarks from the parties who have been granted standing in the proceedings, allowing all sides to essentially make their opening arguments.
BREAKING | New photos emerge of suspected Innisfil, Ont. shooter wearing military uniform
New images have emerged showing the suspected gunman in the fatal shooting of two police officers in Ontario wearing his Canadian Armed Forces uniform.
Ontario's top doctor warns of more recommendations to public on masking ahead of 'difficult' winter
Ontario's top doctor said he will make more recommendations on masking ahead of a 'quite complex and difficult winter' battling COVID-19.
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump for testimony on Capitol attack
The House Jan. 6 committee voted Thursday to subpoena Donald Trump for testimony before the panel over the 2021 attack at the U.S. Capitol.
N.B. education minister resigns, writes blistering resignation letter against premier
New Brunswick Education Minister Dominic Cardy resigned on Thursday and published a blistering resignation letter, calling out Premier Blaine Higgs's leadership and values.
Canadians have 'right to know' what happened when Liberals declared emergency: judge
A lawyer representing 'Freedom Convoy' organizers has told a public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act there was no evidence the law was necessary to end the protests that took over streets around Parliament Hill last winter.
How Moscow grabs Ukrainian kids and makes them Russians
An Associated Press investigation shows that Russia's strategy to take Ukrainian orphans and bring them up as Russian is well underway. Thousands of children have been taken from basements of bombed out cities like Mariupol and from orphanages in the Russian-backed separatist territories of Donbas.
Paul Workman in Ukraine: Prospect of a nuclear attack has had a liberating effect
The streets around Independence Square were teeming just a day before the Russians unloaded with their massive aerial revenge attack. If the goal was submission; the result was a raised middle finger, CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman reports from Ukraine. Within hours, the streets were cleared of bomb debris and shops were open again, albeit with a renewed sense of wariness.
Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17
A jury spared Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz from the death penalty Thursday for killing 17 people at a Parkland high school in 2018, sending him to prison for the remainder of his life in a decision that left many families of the victims angered, baffled and in tears.
Montreal
-
Montreal allocates $7 million for youth-oriented violence prevention initiatives
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante announced that the city will allocate $7 million to mobilize youth in the prevention of violence, during a press conference at the Saint-Michel library on Thursday.
-
Quebec rights body probes case of Inuk teen allegedly put in isolation, denied care
Quebec's youth rights commission is investigating the case of an Inuk teenager who was allegedly placed in isolation at a Montreal-area rehabilitation centre while in pain and in need of medical care.
-
Air Canada adding routes to Europe, Japan next in summer travel expansion
Air Canada announced new European routes and plans to resume select routes to Japan this summer, in an effort to expand international services.
London
-
London police investigating death in Kipps Lane apartment complex
London Police vehicles remained on scene at a Kipps Lane apartment complex into the afternoon after a man was found dead Thursday morning
-
Enbridge Gas investing 'gas odor' believed to be from over-odorized gas line
Enbridge Gas received calls from residents in the Kilworth area of what they thought was the smell of natural gas, Wednesday.
-
Code Critical: Paramedics sound alarm over ambulance availability
Local paramedics are sounding the alarm over ambulance availability across Middlesex London.
Kitchener
-
Antisemitic graffiti scrawled on Kitchener, Ont. synagogue
Police are investigating after antisemitic graffiti, including a reference to Adolf Hitler, was found written on the back door of a Kitchener, Ont. synagogue.
-
'I haven’t seen it this bad': Waterloo region companies struggling with labour shortage
Businesses in Waterloo region and across the country are having difficulty filling vacant positions, but one local economics professor says the tight labour market isn’t necessarily a bad thing.
-
Accused in North Perth sexual assault used fake online identity to meet victim: police
Police have arrested a 27-year-old from Listowel who is alleged to have sexually assaulted a minor in North Perth.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury, Ont., mine expansion project grand opening attracts dignitaries
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is in Sudbury, Ont. on Thursday for the grand opening of Vale's Copper Cliff Complex South Mine expansion as Phase 1 has been completed on the $945 million project.
-
Here are the key arguments presented on the first day of the Emergencies Act inquiry
The Public Order Emergency Commission’s public hearings into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act kicked off on Oct. 13 with introductory remarks from the parties who have been granted standing in the proceedings, allowing all sides to essentially make their opening arguments.
-
How stereotypes led to the deaths of two Indigenous men in Thunder Bay police custody: expert
A physician with expertise in Indigenous health care told a coroner's inquest Wednesday that she heard stereotypes kick in from the first 9-1-1 call that led to a man being arrested for public intoxication before he died from medical conditions in Thunder Bay police custody hours later.
Ottawa
-
Top mayoral candidates set to meet in debate on CTV News at Six
Bob Chiarelli, Catherine McKenney and Mark Sutcliffe will participate in the mayoral debate during a special broadcast of CTV News at Six tonight.
-
Ottawa police issue warrant for Windsor, Ont. man following anti-Semitic threats against local doctor
Ottawa police have issued an arrest warrant for a Windsor, Ont. man after anti-Semitic threats were made against a local family doctor.
-
COVID 'still causing challenge' in Ottawa this fall, Dr. Etches says
Ottawa's top doctor warns COVID-19 is "still causing challenge" in the community this fall, and is urging everyone to get up to date on vaccines and wear masks in indoor and crowded spaces.
Windsor
-
Paramedic system strained even when Code Black not in effect, warns Essex-Windsor EMS union
Following another series of Code Blacks in Essex County this week, the union representing EMS workers is reminding residents the paramedic system remains overwhelmed — even at times when Essex-Windsor EMS is not officially in Code Black.
-
83-year-old Tecumseh man faces sex-related charges involving minors
The Windsor Police Service's Major Crimes Unit has arrested an 83-year-old Tecumseh man on charges of sexual assault and sexual exploitation against two minors.
-
Hospital denounces 'baseless claim' made by Windsor mayoral candidate
An online war of words is heating up between the campaign teams behind Windsor’s leading mayoral candidates, which once again is pulling the hospital into the fray.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two officers killed in Innisfil, Ont. home never drew their firearms, SIU says
The two police officers killed at a house in Innisfil, Ont., did not draw their firearms before being shot, the province's Special Investigations Unit says.
-
Dog dies in two-vehicle collision in Collingwood: OPP
Police say a dog has died in a collision involving a Jeep and a construction vehicle in Collingwood.
-
Reconstruction of busy Barrie road results in month-long closure
Anne St., North, between Donald and Henry streets, in Barrie will be partially closed to traffic starting Friday for about four weeks.
Atlantic
-
N.B. education minister resigns, writes blistering resignation letter against premier
New Brunswick Education Minister Dominic Cardy resigned on Thursday and published a blistering resignation letter, calling out Premier Blaine Higgs's leadership and values.
-
N.S. reports 11 COVID-19 deaths, increase in hospitalizations, decrease in cases
COVID-19 claimed 11 lives in Nova Scotia last week, according to data released by the province Thursday.
-
Pressure grows in P.E.I. for public inquiry into Fiona preparations and response
Calls are growing for a public inquiry into how well Prince Edward Island's government and electrical utility were prepared for the ferocity of post-tropical storm Fiona, which left thousands without power for weeks.
Calgary
-
Bye Budweiser: Saddledome draft now from Original 16, Great Western
Calgary Flames fans will no longer be sipping on Budweiser if they buy a draft beer at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
-
Flames fans asked to take transit to avoid construction traffic troubles around Saddledome
One of the most popular ways to access the Saddledome is via Olympic Way S.E., but a key intersection closed in July to allow for utility upgrades.
-
Alberta Review Board says Matthew de Grood still a risk, but allows some freedoms
The Alberta Review Board says a mentally ill man who fatally stabbed five young people at a Calgary house party remains a significant risk to public safety but will continue to be granted some freedoms as his treatment continues.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba announces availability of Pfizer bivalent; expands eligibility
The Manitoba government announced on Thursday that it expects to receive the Pfizer bivalent vaccine by the end of the week, and that it is expanding the eligibility for the bivalent booster vaccine to anyone aged 12 and older.
-
U.S. is holding Nexus trusted-traveller program 'hostage,' Canadian envoy says
The Nexus trusted-traveller program is being 'held hostage' by unilateral American efforts to renegotiate the 20-year-old preclearance agreement between the United States and its northern neighbour, Canada's envoy to the U.S. said Thursday.
-
Number of COVID-19 cases slightly increases in Manitoba; 13 new deaths added to total
Manitoba added 13 new deaths related to COVID-19, as the number of reported cases increased slightly, according to its weekly surveillance report.
Vancouver
-
Witnesses sought after 93-year-old's hip broken during alleged assault in Chinatown
Police are searching for witnesses after a 93-year-old was allegedly assaulted in Vancouver's Chinatown neighbourhood this week, leaving him with a broken hip.
-
72-unit rental building proposed for Main Street site near Queen Elizabeth Park
A rezoning application set to come before Vancouver's next city council proposes a six-storey, 72-unit market rental building on Main Street at 33rd Avenue.
-
B.C. COVID-19 numbers largely unchanged in latest update
After a notable increase at the end of September, the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in B.C. has remained relatively flat over the last three weeks.
Edmonton
-
Death of 7-month-old boy in northern Alberta a homicide: police
RCMP Major Crimes is investigating the sudden death of a seven-month-old baby boy at a home in High Prairie, Alta.
-
'Multiple serious, life-threatening injuries' in crash near Wetaskiwin: police
Emergency crews are on scene of a serious two-vehicle crash on Highway 814 and Township Road 472 north of Wetaskiwin.
-
'A great teammate': Oilers all smiles after Kane helps McDavid tie hat-trick record
Evander Kane had a wide-open net but he passed the puck anyway.