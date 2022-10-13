Petition calls for mandatory epilepsy training for police after man having seizure Tasered by officers in Hamilton

An Ontario group is calling for mandatory police training around epilepsy following an episode in Hamilton which saw a man who had just had a seizure get Tasered by police.

The incident happened on Oct. 2 at a Canadian Tire store at Main Street and Victoria Avenue.

Paramedics were called to the store for assistance when an employee, Marcus Charles, started having a seizure.

Hamilton paramedics said their staff found themselves in a “dangerous, violent and volatile” situation and called police for assistance, as per their policy.

Officers responded and tried to gain control of the situation, but a physical interaction ensued.

“Upon arrival, officers were met with escalating behaviour that included physically assaulting two officers,” Hamilton police said in a statement.

One officer was taken to hospital with a concussion, police said, and Charles was taken to hospital for treatment after being Tasered by police.

A video of the incident sent to CP24 shows a man on the ground surrounded by officers, and screaming.

In an interview, Charles said he came to surrounded by officers and thought he was “going to die.”

Police said he was stunned for his own safety as well as that of police and paramedics and that a video of the entire incident which they obtained shows the “officers’ actions were appropriate to the situation they faced.”

“We appreciate that the individual’s medical condition may have affected the events as they unfolded,” police said in their statement.

Still, Charles is facing charges for allegedly assaulting two officers and a paramedic.

Marcus Charles can be seen above. While police have not released the full video of the incident, Canadian Epilepsy Alliance President and Epilepsy South Central Ontario CEO Cynthia Milburn says there's a good chance the situation might have been resolved differently if both police and paramedics had stronger training around epilepsy.

“When we saw this story, it just reinforced, that police and paramedics don't have the proper training for the management of epilepsy care,” Milburn told CP24.com.

She said there are many types of seizures and the seizure that Charles had appears to have been the sort where a person can be walking around in an unconscious or subconscious state. They may appear functional to others even though the seizure is still occurring.

Police training, she said, tends to focus on officers gaining control of a situation. However in the case of someone having a seizure, the most important thing to do is to reassure them and try to keep them from harming themselves until it is over.

“Had they sort of sort of walked with him but not too close to him and talked quietly and gently and calmly to him, it would have just completely settled the situation,” Milburn said. “The seizure will run its course in time — everyone is different — and then there's what's called the postictal period, which is that period after the seizure, where the person still may or may not be conscious, but they are coming out of it. And so it's that recovery.”

Contrary to popular belief, she said, one is not supposed to restrain someone having a seizure but rather to talk them through the 5-10 minutes they typically last to reassure them that they are safe and to keep them from harming themselves.

A person’s mood can be altered for hours following a seizure and they may be more aggressive or irritable than usual.

While a 40-minute training course for officers is available on the Canadian Police Knowledge Network, it is not mandatory for officers. That should change, Milburn said.

The incident with Charles has spurred her group to start a petition calling for epilepsy training to be made mandatory for police across Canada.

She called it “heartbreaking” that police and paramedics knew Charles was seeking help for a seizure, but the people who arrived to provide it didn’t seem to know what to do.

Milburn said she appreciates the job first responders do and she's not trying to “slam” them, but she added that proper training could go a long way toward better resolving so many of the calls they receive to help people experiencing seizures.

“We need a loud voice,” she said. “All we want to do is have the police acknowledge and accept the fact that it (the training) should be mandatory.”