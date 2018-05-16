

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 15-year-old teen from Peterborough is heading to London on a red-eye flight Wednesday for the royal wedding.

Faith Dickinson was invited as a recipient of The Diana Award, a mentoring program named after Prince Harry’s mother Diana, Princess of Wales. Almost a year ago, she flew to London to receive the award and met both princes.

In April, Dickinson was told she was invited to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“I’ve kept in touch with the Diana Award charity and they got seven invites to distribute within their charity, and I was voted one of them,” Dickinson told CP24.

Dickinson is the only Canadian out of the seven young people invited through the Diana Awards and will view the wedding from the outside grounds of Windsor Castle. About 2,640 members of the public have been invited to view the wedding from those grounds.

Along with the invitation was a complimentary airfare and three-day trip to London for herself and a chaperone, although the invitation to the wedding itself is only for one.

“I am very excited. It was pretty overwhelming. I don’t think it became real until now,” she told CTV News Toronto at the airport.

Dickinson gave Toronto CTV News a sneak-peek of the dress she will be wearing at the wedding. It is a lilac dress with a flowered-lace top. Embedded in the lace are a few stones that add some sparkle to the dress.

The outfit was designed by Nora Zarucci Pucci, an Ottawa designer who has created gowns for a number of Canadian actresses and musicians. She also designed a dress for Sophie Grégoire Trudeau.

“I had a little bit of input,” Dickinson said. “I sent some photos of things I would like and the colour, and yeah, she made it beautifully.”

“This is my dream dress.”

She will also wear a fascinator, which is being designed by David Dunkley from Toronto. Dickinson brought five different fascinators with her to the airport Wednesday night and said she wants her choice to be a surprise.

Dickinson won the Diana Award for her charity called Cuddles for Cancer, which provides free blankets to cancer patients undergoing treatment and to soldiers returning home injured or suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

“It offers them warmth, comfort, and love,” Dickinson said.

She says that when she returns from Europe, she plans on opening a new chapter of Cuddles for Cancer in Alberta.

“And maybe one in the U.K. in London,” she added.