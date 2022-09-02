Peterborough man wanted in connection with fatal North York shooting last month

Yahya Daud Diblawe, 31, seen in this photo, is wanted by police in connection with a fatal shooting in North York on Aug. 2022. Yahya Daud Diblawe, 31, seen in this photo, is wanted by police in connection with a fatal shooting in North York on Aug. 2022.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton