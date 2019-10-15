PETA takes Toronto to court over removal of anti-Canada Goose ads
Employees work with Canada Goose jackets at the Canada Goose factory in Toronto on April 2, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, October 15, 2019 11:39AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 15, 2019 2:59PM EDT
TORONTO - An animal welfare organization says the City of Toronto violated the group's rights when it took down anti-Canada Goose ads.
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has taken the city to court over the removal of ads calling for a boycott of the clothing company over its use of animal products.
Astral Media has a contract with the city to build and maintain street furniture like bus shelters, and the company can sell ads on that furniture.
PETA alleges Astral took its ads down after one day due to a single complaint that came from an advertiser for Canada Goose.
The advocacy group says Astral is working on behalf of the city, and its decision to remove ads violated PETA's free-speech rights.
PETA is trying to convince an Ontario Divisional Court to undertake a judicial review of the matter.