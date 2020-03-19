TORONTO -- A person who travelled from Toronto Pearson International Airport to the Hamilton GO Centre last week has tested positive for COVID-19, Metrolinx has warned.

On Thursday, the transit agency said the GO bus passenger was aboard the route 40 vehicle on March 12 at 6:10 p.m.

Metrolinx said its driver has spoken with public health officials and is currently self-isolating as a precaution.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the bus was removed from service and thoroughly disinfected,” the transit agency added.

On March 13, Metrolinx announced reduced service on GO trains and buses, as well as the UP Express, as ridership continues to decline due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The transit agency said they had seen a steady decline since January, and added that they expect that to continue with all the event cancellations and school closures now in effect.

Metrolinx CEO Phil Vester said at the time that an average of 200,000 people use their service each day, but ridership has fallen to about 40 per cent or 80,000 riders per day.

There have been 214 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario thus far, including one death related to the virus.